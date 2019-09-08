Ahead of 2019/2020 NPFL season, Enyimba FC have been ranked 25th in Africa and retains first position in Nigeria, footballlive.ng can report.

Enyimba topped the log of Nigerian clubs while Kano Pillars, Rangers Int’l FC, Akwa United and Lobi Stars follow suit in that order.

According to footballdatabase.com, Enyimba FC remains the highest ranked Nigeria club, coming off the back of a 2018/19 league-winning campaign.

The Aba Elephants are currently ranked at 25th placed in Africa, with 1447 points, an improvement from the last ranking where they ranked 64th.

Kano Pillars FC follow Enyimba in 33rd place, having been eliminated from the CAF Champions League with 1419 points, but an improvement from their last ranking of 274.

The top 50 ranked African clubs according to footballdatabase.com updated after matches played on 1 September 2019 Rank Club / Country Points 1-yr change: