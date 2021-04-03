Enyimba International of Aba have welcomed winger Anayo Iwuala and winger John Noble back to the team after an international assignment.

The duo were part of the Super Eagles squad that qualified for next year’s African Cup of Nations after beating the Benin Republic and Lesotho.

Anayo featured in both matches, but John Noble was an unused substitute as coach Gernot Rohr prefers Maduka Okoye and Francis Uzoho ahead of him.

Both players returned to training on Thursday as the Aba Elephants kicked start preparation for the CAF Confederation Cup game against ES Setif of Algeria.

“After celebrating #AFCON qualification with @NGSuperEagles, John Noble and @EmmanuelAnayo17 have returned to camp and were on in today’s training,” Enyimba said in a tweet.