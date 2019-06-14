FIFA match agent, Ebi Egbe has hailed Enyimba for emerging champions of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), declaring that the return of the Aba giants to the continent is good for Nigerian football.

Egbe, while congratulating The Peoples’ Elephants noted that Enyimba had what it takes to do the country proud in the continent. “I m happy over Enyimba’s NPFL victory. I congratulate the club and can’t wait to see them in the continent. Enyimba has got the right players and technical crew, as well as an immensely talented administrator in Anyansi Agwu. The club also boasts of the best playing turf in the country, which my company is proud to have constructed. I see Enyimba ruling Africa again next term,” Egbe said.

The Bayelsa State born soccer buff also thumbed up Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu for supporting Enyimba, pointing out that it is befitting to see the club welcome him back to government house with a trophy.

Enyimba emerged league champions for the 8th time after dusting the five other clubs that were in Lagos for the Super 6 Play offs. The club in its last game defeated Akwa United by 3-0, finishing tops on the log with nine points. Kano Pillars would join Enyimba to fly Nigeria’s flag in the money spinning CAF Champions League, while Rangers would feature in the second tier CAF Confederations Cup.