Enyimba head coach Usman Abd’Allah has praised his players for their 2-0 win against Kwara United in Sunday’s NPFL matchday – 15 encounter in Aba.

Former Sunshine Stars winger Stanley Dimgba scored both goals for the Peoples Elephant in the encounter.

Aside earning the crucial three points, the result has seen Enyimba has go nine matches without a defeat and Abd’Allah is happy with that record but insists that making it to the playoffs remains their primary target.

“I am happy with the mentality of the players because after what happened last week they were able to compose themselves and come back and prove that they can do it,” Abd’Allah told the club’s website.

“It’s a very good comeback by the players. We did a lot of counseling and meetings and there’s a lot of support from the management, also from the supporters.

“The team came back with this fantastic result. I’m happy with it and hope we keep on going on with this unbeaten record. This is the ninth match unbeaten.

“It’s a record and we hope to go on. The most important thing is to get to the playoffs and we will by God’s grace.”

With the Kwara United fixture now done and dusted, Enyimba will be switching their attention to the Abia State FA Cup with a midweek fixture in view, before heading to Makurdi to face Lobi Stars who are also desperate for a place in the playoffs.