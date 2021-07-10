It was the late British Statesman, Winston Churchill who said: We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give. This great quote aptly typifies the life of businessman and philanthropist, Enyinnaya Nwafor. For Nwafor, his name may not ring bells but his philanthropic works are speaking for him. Toeing Churchill’s conviction, Nwafor, the founder of Each One Aid One Foundation and CEO, Tunnel End Investment Ltd sees life through the prism of giving. One thing you can’t take from Nwafor is his large heart. Little wonder he founded his Each One Aid One Foundation with the mission to change the world and make it a better place. He is determined to bring succour to everyone particularly the people of Abia State through his NGO which has empowered thousands of them and beyond. At the last count, he has transformed thousands from penury to plenty. Equally, hundreds of people have received various levels of academic scholarship and free medical services while through his Foundation’s Project 3000, Nwafor has made thousands of UTME candidates happy after he enrolled them —free of charge— for the JAMB exams. During the pandemic, the Foundation distributed food items to the civil servants from the 17 Local Government Areas of Abia State; a feat that was repeated later during Easter celebration for all civil servants in Abia State.

Like father, like son so the popular saying goes. As a giver, it is widely believed that Nwafor took after his late father, Dr. Chime Nwafor, a surgeon and two-time deputy governor of Abia State. The senior Nwafor, it was said, would administer free medical services to strangers and could, literally, embrace the world! In fact he lived for others. Born over four decades ago, Nwafor, also fondly called Nana, is also an exemplary Christian leader. In recognition of his devotion to the course of the gospel and to humanity, the philanthropist was conferred with the Knighthood of St. Christopher KSC, by the Anglican Communion in Nigeria. He is also a recipient of the Most Valuable Community Leader by Aba Sports Club; and The Special Friend award by Nigerian Bar Association among others. And like the golden fish that has no hiding place, Nwafor’s flare for humanity was noticeable even as a student unionist when he bagged his first award as ‘NANS Student Caesar of the Year’ under the auspices of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) for his commitment to student unionism. With diligence, commitment to duty and service, Nwafor, as a businessman, has grown his Tunnel End Investment Limited into a reputable conglomerate with staff strength of over 250 persons spanning interests in real estate, agriculture, furniture, production and retail.

Nwafor is a member of both the Nigeria Society of Engineers and a registered member of the Council for the regulation of Engineering in Nigeria. He is also an active member of the legendary Aba Sports Club as well as a member of the Ngwa Patriots Forum.

