As part of its efforts towards bolstering customer experience, Enyo Retail and Supply, Nigerian fuels retailing company, has introduced a secure, automated fleet and fuel management solution, Velox. The product, which offers customers the ability to control their fuel and energy purchases, is in line with the company’s objective of leveraging technology to revolutionise Nigeria’s downstream sector.

Velox is a wallet-based payment solution accessible to corporates and individuals through a dedicated card or sticker and is specifically designed to bring ease, transparency and control of purchases within Enyo’s products and services portfolio.

Tailored to fit each customer’s requirements, Velox offers customizable solutions, including when and how payments are made, ability to set consumption and credit limits, as well as monitoring consumption. Featuring a “Do It Yourself” portal on the Enyo website, customers can request for Velox by filling a registration form with bio-data, vehicle details, and payment details. Customers then select the nearest Enyo station from where they would like to pick up their card, which will be available within 24 hours.

Commenting on Velox, Mr. Abayomi Awobokun, CEO, Enyo Retail and Supply, said, “Enyo Retail was established in 2017 as a technology-focused fuels retailing company to meet the growing energy needs of Nigeria. We have a goal of utilizing technology to transform the downstream petroleum network in Nigeria and this was the logic behind Velox.”

“We want our customers to be in control of the fuel purchasing process and their expenses as simplifying the customer experience is at the heart of our efforts. At ENYO, we will seek channels to improve upon and constantly innovate to ensure overall convenience and satisfaction for our customers across Nigeria”, said Abayomi.