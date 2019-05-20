As part of activities to celebrate its 2nd year anniversary, Enyo Retail and Supply, a fuel retailing company has launched its Stillwater mega station at Lekki-Epe expressway.

The 2nd anniversary celebration was dedicated to the company’s growing customer base especially in the Lekki axis of Lagos. Enyo Retail uses a popular tag line” our litre is a litre” derived from a feedback from customers after a recent customer survey on why motorists consistently patronise their stations and prefer them over most other stations in the country.

The Enyo Still waters launch event was graced by board members and management of the company, dealers and partners to Enyo Retail & Supply, the Chairman and Vice Chairman of Bash Oil Ltd, Aare and Yeye Fakorede who are also the owners of Enyo Still waters, the Oba of Ikate-Elegushi, Oba Saheed Elegushi, the Ojomu of Ajiran land in Eti-Osa, Oba Tijani Adetunji Akinloye, the Chairmen of Eti-Osa and Eti-Osa East local government areas, The special adviser to the Governor of Lagos state on chieftaincy affairs amongst other dignitaries

The royal fathers present whilst thanking the audience at the ceremony appreciated the quality the facilities at Enyo Still waters station had brought to the community since it opened.

Aare Fakorede added that “Enyo Retail brings an uncommon agility and resilience that stands it apart from the crowd in the Nigerian downstream space. In addition to this the management and team members of the company are well known in the industry, possess an unquestionable track record and are capable to delivering to the expectations of their stakeholders”.

Enyo Retail & Supply was registered in May 2017 but commenced operations at its first station in Olorunsogo, Ibadan in August 2017. The company has gradually expanded across the country and now serves over 60,000 customers daily and supplies close to 2 per cent of the local demand for petrol in Nigeria.