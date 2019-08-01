Uche Henry

Enyo Retail Shop and Thank U Cash, said it is rolling out the first of its kind loyalty and rewards scheme at all its fuel stations nationwide.

In a statement by the Corporate Communications Lead, Arinola Shoband, Enyo Retail and Supply, the loyalty reward scheme christened ‘Enyo thankU’ enables customers earn points when they purchase above 30 litres of petrol in a single transaction at participating Enyo stations which can be redeemed at over 200 merchants across the country.

According to Shoband, Enyo thank U is currently operational at numerous stations including; Enyo Stillwaters Lekki, Enyo Olu-Obasanjo Station in Abuja with over 20,000 customers currently registered and poised to benefit from the rewards scheme whilst other Enyo locations are due to go on stream over the next few weeks.

“At participating stations, customers need to only inform the Fuel Advisor serving them of their interest to earn their reward points if they are buying up to 30 litres of petrol, they would be taken through a simple process which takes Two minutes for Customers to receive a text on their mobile phone number provided to inform them of the points earned for their just concluded purchase,”

“Customers will be able to use their points to pay for services like their toll gate costs, electricity bills among other innovations under development. ENYO thank U is also available on the Thank U Cash mobile app and this allows customers see details of their fuel purchases, vendors where their points can be redeemed, total amounts earned and services which can be paid for using their points.”

Commenting, Enyo Retail’s CEO, Abayomi Awobokun, said “Enyo Retail is investing in improving the narrative in Nigeria on the downstream fuels sector, Enyo thank U is worth all the buzz and attention it gets.”

Abayomi reiterated that over 20,000 people are already registered on the scheme and some have successfully redeemed their points and in some cases at other merchants proving that the Thank U Cash platform works effectively.