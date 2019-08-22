Christopher Oji

The Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) of the Nigeria Police has discovered and detonated some bombs abandoned after the 1967 civil war in three states.

The explosives were discovered in Imo, Delta and Anambra States, by construction workers building in the areas.

Commissioner of Police in charge of EOD, CP Maikudi Shehu, during his quarterly conference with senior officers and EOD base/unit commanders at his office in Ikeja, Lagos, said: “Part of our successes after the general elections was the recovery and subsequent detonation of explosives left during the civil war in three states of Anambra, Delta and Imo. The explosives were detonated without panic. The quantity of the explosives was many and would have caused lots of damages if not for the timely intervention of our department.

“That is why we are meeting today to appraise our performance, discuss our challenges and to know the way forward. The American government has just donated two vans to us. This is a great feat. The government of America will be sending experts to come and train our officers on how to operate the highly technical vans. Our task is enormous. You can see what is happening in the North East, so, we need to step up our games in order to meet up with the security challenges confronting the nation.

“As you are all aware, despite the efforts made by the Nigeria Police and other security agencies in the fight against terrorism and other criminal activities threatening the internal security of our nation, we still witness pockets of security threats capable of disrupting the unity of our dear country.