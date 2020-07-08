Sunday Ani

Following the sudden death of Senator Bayo Osinowo, who represented Lagos East Senatorial District in the Senate, the people of Epe under the aegis of Concerned Indigenes of Epe (CIE), have presented Chief Lanre Razak before the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and all the traditional rulers in Epe division, as their preferred candidate for the vacant seat.

This was made known by the president of the group, Mr. Bode Oguniyi, during a stakeholders’ meeting in Epe, earlier today, July 8.

Oguniyi, who described Rasak as their best and preferred choice said the Epe Indigenes have decided to give their unflinching support and loyalty to him in his quest and desire to represent the Lagos East Senatorial District.

He also described Rasak as a unifying force in the state chapter of the APC, whose contributions and commitment to the ideals of the party are not in question.

“We are recommending Rasak to succeed Osinowo because first, he stepped down for late Osinowo to fly party’s flag in the last election.

“Secondly, Chief Razak is a loyal party man to the core. He is humane, humble and kind-hearted. He is a symbol of what the APC stands for. He is most qualified to represent us in the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly,” he submitted.

He noted that Chief Rasak’s capacity building and community developments over the years are evidence of his capacity to represent them, adding, “He will not relent in ensuring that programmes, projects and measures that will enhance the development and growth of Lagos East Senatorial District, in particular, and Lagos State in general, are put in place by the Federal Government.

“To this end, we the Concerned Indigenes of Epe Division, thereby, appeal to your benevolence and ever considerate gestures, the Jagaban, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our indefatigable Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and our traditional rulers from Epe division to consider our tenacious leader and envoy, Chief Lanre Razak to be the APC’s candidate to replace the late Osinowo in the Senate.”