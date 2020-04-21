The Executive Chairman, Epe Local Government Area, Hon. Adedoyin Adesanya has said that it was imperative for the residents of the local government to provide their blood sample for test for Coronavirus at the newly-set up COVID-19 testing centre in Epe.

Adesanya made this known while providing his blood sample for the medical officers, at the COVID-19 testing centre, at Epe Primary Healthcare Centre, Ita-Opo, Epe, Lagos state.

He said that he willingly surrendered himself for testing to encourage the residents, so as to take a cue, noting that it was important to voluntarily do same in order not to infect others or be infected.

“Though, no index case of the virus in Epe local government area as am talking to you, but we need be cautious and undergo the test in order to ascertain our status and also to have clear mind, I believe that none of us in this local government area will be contacted or infected”, Adesanya said

He implored the residents to come out en-masse to be tested and not to stigmatize those who might tested positive, noting that testing positive is no not a death sentence but to be attended to as early as possible.

The medical officer and head of the centre, Dr. Nurain Ayeola, appreciated the state government for decentralizing the testing centres, noting that it would greatly help in contact tracing and to curb community transmission of the virus.

He added that the centre was meant to cover Epe Local Government Area, which includes Epe Local Government, Eredo and Agowa, Ikosi and Ejirin Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs),

He urged the residents of the areas with symptoms, such as coughing, sneezing, difficult breathing etc, to visit the centre for sample collection and testing.

It would be recalled that last week, the Lagos State Government had set up sampling stations in each of the 20 local government areas of the state where blood could be collected for testing.

While giving the hint on Sunday, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, stated that the strategy was geared towards bringing Covid-19 testing centres closer to the people in their localities.