Oloja of Epe in Lagos State, Oba Kamorudeen Animashaun, has warned other groups masquerading as the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) in his domain, to desist from using the group’s name to foment trouble.

The monarch said his palace recognises only members of the Aare Gani Adams-led OPC.

In a statement by the Odofin of Epeland, Tunde Oluwo, the Oloja said no one would be allowed to compromise the peace in Epe community.

The royal father was reacting to a statement credited to the president of a group, called OPC New Era, Razak Arogundade, who alleged that Oba Animashaun was supporting the Gani Adams-led OPC against his own group.

“It is ridiculous for a faceless faction of the OPC to allege that kabiyesi is supporting members of the Aare Gani Adams-led OPC against their group. He was also warning king against playing his traditional roles.

“As a royal father, Oloja of Epe is the father of all. By virtue of his sacred position, he automatically becomes the custodian of Yoruba culture and tradition in Epe and beyond. The statement lacks content and credibility, and it is an attempt to cause trouble in Epe.

“Kabiyesi has done the needful on the issue. The Lagos State Government is aware, the Council of Obas and Chiefs is aware and the police are also aware of Arogundade’s threats to the people of Epe,” he said.

The royal father urged residents of Epe to go about their businesses, peacefully, and added that the crisis during the Kilajolu Festival in Epe was under control.

In his reaction to the issue, OPC Secretary in Epe, Sikiru Ogunniyi, said: “It is barbaric for a Yoruba man to write a petition against a royal father.

“For us, our group remains committed to the ideals of promoting our culture and protecting the traditional institution.

“There is no way Oloja could have been supporting our group against the New Era. As a custodian of our culture, kabiyesi knows the importance of peace and he appreciates people of peace. The allegation is a lie and a ploy to discredit the palace and instigate a crisis in Epe. Members of the New Era faction do not share our ideals.

“OPC, under the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Adams, is a group that is well known for peace. It is ridiculous for Arogundade, or anyone for that matter, to associate our group with crisis.”

He urged the police to investigate Arogundade’s petition and ensure anyone who disrupts the peace in Epe and other Lagos communities are arrested and prosecuted.

The OPC New Era had, in a petition to the Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs, accused the royal father of sponsoring hoodlums and members of the Gani Adams-led OPC to attack its members in Epe.