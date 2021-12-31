For his persistence and doggedness to combat widespread stigmatisation and discrimination faced by persons with disabilities in Nigeria, through The Albino Foundation, Mr. Jake Epelle, chief executive officer/founder of the foundation, has been honoured as a global laureate by Franco-German Prize for Human Rights and the Rule of Law, 2021.

Out of the 15 global laureates, Epelle is the 3rd Nigerian candidate to be selected for the prestigious prize since its inception in December 2016.

This prize was given in recognition of Epelle’s strong advocate for the rights of persons with disabilities and a driving force for improving their inclusion and integration in civic, social, political and economic affairs.

In a statement, personally signed by Mr. Epelle, he said such recognition by Franco-German is given to recipients in commemoration of the anniversary of the Universal Declaration on Human Rights and to pay tribute to persons who courageously defend human rights all over the world.

“Through these human rights defenders, both countries honour all human rights advocates who work every day to ensure the declaration does not remain an empty slogan,” he said.

However, this prize, he said is awarded yearly to figures who have made exceptional contributions to the protection and promotion of human rights and the rule of law in their countries and at the international level.

”Human rights are universal rights: that means they apply to everyone, from their birth – unconditionally and equally, wherever they are in the world. Germany and France had, therefore, decided to establish an annual international Franco-German Prize for Human Rights and the Rule of Law.

“The prize winners will receive a certificate and a medal designed by artist Anna Martha Napp. The medal symbolises their active commitment to the defence of human rights and sends a clear message of appreciation,” he said.

