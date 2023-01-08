A group with the name, Edo Progressive Indigenous Association (EPIA) has said it has entered into partnership with Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) to promote Edo indigenous music and the cultural heritage of its people.

Speaking, the President of EPIA- Chief Dr. Omogiade E. Edokpolo said the vision behind the partnership is the creation of Edo PMAN Indigenous Concert (EPIC).

He said EPIC will create an indigenous platform where the people of Edo can listen to music sang in local dialects in a serene environment.

“People coming from across the world to Edo State will now know where to relax and enjoy the best of Edo music spiced up with the rich Edo cultural dances.

“This is what we have all been looking forward to. We are going to have cultural exchange programmes with other countries so that more of our artistes can go out to showcase our culture and musical heritage.

“No part of the world has a rich cultural heritage like Edo. The problem is that, we are not proud of our cultural uniqueness. It’s time for us to be progressives.

“We want to build one indigenous platform where Edo people can go to listen to Edo music, including cultural interludes.

“EPIC will meet the yearnings of Edo people at home and in the diaspora when it comes to Edo music.

“Hence, EPIC is going to be a bombshell every Edo indigenes and sponsors will like to tap into,” he said .

Also speaking, the Governor of PMAN, Edo State Chapter, Comrade Willy Eghe-Nova said the partnership is all about Edo people and not an individual thing.

“This is part of our administration’s effort to promote indigenous music to global audience as this show shall be screaming live on different social media platforms.

“This show is for all Edo artistes to showcase our talents. It is an important project that will stand the test of time and it will be handed over to every successor in office.

“We shall commence the weekly show on Sunday, January 15, 2023 and the grand opening shall take place on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at the same venue”, Eghe-Nova said