By Agatha Emeadi

Across Africa, an army of fashion entrepreneurs is actively translating the cultural identity of the continent into fantastic couture expressions that just wow fashionistas and fashion forward personalities with elegant designs.

This much was on display at a recent event held at the Balmoral Events Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, where the audience had a fun-filled day as they enjoyed the spectacle creative designs, rich in style, glamour and panache, made from African fabrics.

Visual impact of the models as they sashayed on the runway was just awesome.

For two days, creative expressions kept the audience spellbound as various designs made from tullele, chiffon, organza, silk, cotton creep, Ankara, fine and thick cotton, adorned the models as they strutted on the runway, with attention paid to details. With electrifying colours and aesthetic combinations of fabrics, the designers gave expression to the cultural diversities in Africa.

Sola Oyebade, aka Mr. Mahogany, the brain behind the epic show, in his remarks noted that the overall theme of the epic show, ‘Fashions Finest Africa’ is about education and empowerment. “The aim is to highlight and celebrate the growth of African fashion from being just a cultural identity to being a global phenomenon that the world would identify with.”