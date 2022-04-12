A group, Warri Advocacy Network (WAN), has lamented the poor working condition at the Federal High Court, Warri where the presiding judge is said to often work using a candle light due to poor electricity supply to the court.

The group, in a statement signed by its Project Director and Secretary, Mr Martins Otuedon and Denis Mene respectively and made available to newsmen in Warri, lamented poor infrastructural state of the Court which is the only federal high court in the metropolis.

Making an appeal to the Delta government to assist the Federal High Court, Warri judicial division with stable electricity to aid speedy administration of justice in the Court, the research, peace-building and human rights group, also requested for the provision of parking lots as well as waiting room for both the lawyers and litigants.

They noted that, Justice Abang Effreti, the presiding Judge in the Federal High Court, Warri had done extremely well in the dispensation justices in the court.

According to them, Justice Effreti most times worked beyond 4:00pm and some times till 8:00pm with candle light due to the epileptic power situation in the area

“As monitor and advocates of the socio-economic welfare of the people with special focus on the states of our courts in the Niger Delta.

“We write to bring to the attention of the Delta governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, the exceptional dedication to duty and sacrifice of Justice Effreti of the Federal High Court, Warri judicial division relative to the very poor infrastructural state of the Court

“No doubt, Warri is the only city in Nigeria with a Federal High Court outside any state capital and yet the only one with a single judge assigned to tackle the very litigations-thick city.

“Even though we have already written to our parent body for a nomination Justice Effreti for a special international award.

“We have resolved to notify you (governor Okowa) of the worthy sacrifice of a fellow Nigerian and humbly request that you visit the Court to verify our claims as there are now a discernable difference in the progress of cases,” they said.

While urging the state governor to pay an unscheduled visit to the Court for an on-the-spot assessment, they humbly called for the nomination of Justice Effreti for a state award to encourage good conducts among judges.

The statement was also addressed to Justice Tanko Muhammed, Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman, National Judicial Council, the Speaker, Delta House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori, Chief Thomas Ereyitomi, member representing Warri Federal Constituency and the National Assembly and among others.