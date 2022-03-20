From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja



Governors of the 36 states of the federation under the auspices of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) have invited the Minister of Power Abubakar Aliyu, to their meeting on Wednesday to address the current low-power generation, which has resulted to epileptic power supply across the country.

Director-General of the NGF, Asishana Okauru, in a statement by the Head, Media and Public Affairs, Nigeria Governors Forum Secretariat, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, said the meeting is in reaction to the lingering power sector ineffectiveness in the last couple of weeks and power projects delivery across the states.

He said the epileptic power issue and its attendant effect would dominate deliberations at the forthcoming meeting of the governors.

Okauru pointed out that the virtual NGF meeting, which is the third of its type this year, would commence at 2pm prompt.

“The economy will also feature prominently at the meeting as the Chief Economic Adviser to the President, Dr Doyin Salami, has also been invited to discuss the Nigerian economy and his new perspectives.

“Dr Salami is expected to address all issues on the domestic economy and present views on them to the President, closely monitor national and international developments, trends and develop appropriate policy responses, develop and recommend to the President, national economic policies to foster macro-economic stability, promote growth, create jobs, and eradicate poverty, among others.

