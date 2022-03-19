From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governors of the 36 states of the Federation under the auspices of the Nigeria Governors Forum( NGF) have invited, the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu to their meeting, on Wednesday to address the current low power generation which has caused epileptic power supply across the country.

According to an invitation issued to all Governors by the Director-General of the NGF, Asishana Okauru said the meeting is in reaction to the lingering power sector ineffectiveness of the last couple of weeks, power projects’ delivery across the states.

He said the epileptic power issue and its attendance effect will dominate their conversation when Governors meet on Wednesday.

According to a statement by Head, Media and Public Affairs, Nigeria Governors’ Forum Secretariat, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, Okauru pointed out that the virtual NGF meeting which is the third of its type this year slated for Wednesday 23rd March will commence at 2pm prompt.

“The economy will also feature prominently at the meeting as the Chief Economic Adviser to the president, Dr Doyin Salami has also been invited to discuss the Nigerian economy and his new perspectives.

“The Chief Economic Adviser to the President is expected to address all issues on the domestic economy and present views on them to the President; closely monitor national and international developments, trends and develop appropriate policy responses; develop and recommend to the President national economic policies to foster macro-economic stability, promote growth, create jobs, and eradicate poverty, among others.

“The 36 Governors will be seeking to know in which direction he will be rolling the economy.

“Another critical sector that the Governors will be deliberating upon is Health Care Delivery in the country. The Health Minister Dr Osagie Ehanire will be briefing the Governors on Oxygen Supply and the rehabilitation of General Hospitals.

“Another top official of the health sector that will be meeting the governors at the meeting is the Executive Director and CEO of the NPHCD Dr Faisal Shuaib, who will be briefing the Governors on the forthcoming Primary Health Care Summit, 2022.

“The two ministers are expected to address the Governors before the other two presentations. There will also be the regular briefings from SFTAS and the CARERS programs on which the Governors are expected to be updated”, the statement read.