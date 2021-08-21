Football fans can look forward to exciting live football this weekend on StarTimes sports channels.

In La Liga, Life goes on for Barcelona after Messi. The first game of the post-Messi era could hardly have gone better as Ronald Koeman’s side beat Real Sociedad 4-2. Now they go away to face more Basque opposition with a visit to Athletic Bilbao.

The opening game was a reminder that Barca still have a strong starting XI, from Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba at the back to Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong and Pedri in midfield and Memphis Depay and Antoine Griezmann up front. On Saturday, they will be away to Athletic Bilbao on Saturday at 9pm.

All La Liga matches air on ST Sports Premium channel.

In the English premier league, Leeds United will face Everton at 3pm on NTA, courtesy of Integral.

In Bundesliga, Lewandowski faces a challenge with Haaland’s rise. Since 2013 Bayern Munich have owned the German Bundesliga. For most of that time, Robert Lewandowski has made the Golden Boot his own.

In Basketball, Nigeria go into the 30th FIBA AfroBasket competition that starts on August 24 in the Rwandan capital Kigali as the favourites to lift their second title.