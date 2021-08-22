Football fans across the country are set to watch another round of exhilarating football this weekend courtesy of Globacom’s sponsorship of live English Premier League (EPL) broadcast on SuperSport channels on DSTV.

In a message to its subscribers on match day 2 of the EPL, the telecommunications giant stated “Right from 2003 when we rolled out services, our company has been connecting with the passion of football fans across the continent. The sponsorship of telecast of EPL matches in Nigeria and Ghana is, therefore, an extension of this commitment. Football fans on the continent deserve the best and we will continue to delight them.”

“As the competition gathers momentum, match day 2 will be another opportunity for fans in Nigeria and Ghana to follow their favourite clubs’ matches live courtesy of the Globacom-sponsored broadcast”, Globacom added.

The London match at the Emirates Stadium between Arsenal and European Champions, Chelsea is expected to be very tough, in view of the age-long rivalry between the teams. Other matches includes Southampton vs Manchester United at Saint Mary’s Stadium, while Wolves will lock horns with their former Boss, Nuno Espirito Santo, when Tottenham Hotspur visits Molineux on Sunday.

This is the 9th season that the telecommunication company has brought EPL matches live to the living rooms and event centers of football fans.