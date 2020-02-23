Everton winger, Alex Iwobi is in line to overtake Newcastle legend, Shola Ameobi, as the ninth Nigerian player with the most minutes played in the English Premier League if he is named in the starting line-up against Arsenal this evening, allnigeriasoccer.com reports.

Ameobi, who is Nigeria’s record appearance holder in the Premier League, racked up 7,050 minutes in 298 matches for Newcastle United and Crystal Palace, while Iwobi has logged 7,019 minutes since his debut.

The Hale End Academy product accumulated 5,910 minutes of game time at Arsenal and has 1,109 minutes under his belt in the top-flight since his summer move to Everton.

Given Iwobi’s Arsenal links and doubts over the fitness of wingers, Theo Walcott and Bernard, it is a foregone conclusion that the Super Eagles star will be given a run out against his old club, but whether he starts is another matter.