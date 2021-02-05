It’s another football weekend for GOtv customers who are looking for some live action from their favourite players in the 2020/21 Premier League, La Liga and Serie A seasons on SuperSport for matches scheduled for February 6-8 2021.

For Premier League this weekend, Leeds United will face Crystal Palace on Saturday by 4pm and on Sunday, Wolverhampton Wanderers will clash with Leicester City at 3pm. Both showing live on SS Football (channel 31).

SuperSport is the only place to get English commentary from the legendary La Liga, where the pick of matches for this round sees Real Betis host Barcelona at Estadio Benito Villamarin. This rivalry has been incredibly high-scoring (usually in favour of Barca) in recent seasons: the teams’ last six league meetings have produced 36 goals. This match will air on Sunday 7 February at 9pm and Athletic Bilbao is also expected to clash with Valencia earlier that day at 4:15pm. Both showing live on SS La Liga (channel 32).

Elsewhere on La Liga this weekend, champions, Real Madrid will chase an away victory when they face Huesca at Estadio El Alcoraz on Saturday at 4:15pm. Los Blancos have a 100 percent record in league matches against these opponents, but manager, Zinedine Zidane is taking nothing for granted. Levante’s clash with Granada will also air on Saturday at 2pm and both will be live on SS La Liga (channel 32).The weekend will wrap up when Atletico Madrid play host to Celta Vigo on Monday 8 February live at 9pm on SS La Liga (channel 32), with manager, Diego Simeone looking for a repeat of his side’s 2-0 win when the teams last met in October 2020.

The Rojiblancos have boosted their attacking options with the acquisition of Moussa Dembele, who is eager to leave a legacy at the capital city club, in the same way, one of his boyhood heroes did.

The weekend’s round also features the title hopefuls, Milan, looking to secure what should be a straightforward three points at home to struggling Crotone, though Rossoneri manager, Stefano Pioli, wants his team to keep working hard and take nothing for granted. This will air on Friday at 8:45pm live of SS Select 1 (channel 33).

The pick of matches from Serie A this weekend sees Juventus host Roma at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Saturday at 6pm live of SS Select 1 (channel 33). These two teams are on the fringes of the title race and could push for glory should they string together a strong run of form, but it seems more likely that they are battling for a berth in the top four and next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Elsewhere, Atlanta will fancy banging in the goals against the leaky defence of Torino at 4pm. Parma will face Bologna on Sunday at 6pm. Both live on SS Select 1(channel 33).