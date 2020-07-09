A series of thrilling midweek football action from the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A will be broadcast live on DStv and GOtv today and tomorrow.

The midweek action in the Premier League was headlined by Wednesday night’s opening clash, which featured the top two in Liverpool and Manchester City (away to Brighton & Hove Albion and home to Newcastle United respectively), but the match to watch comes from Bramall Lane, where Sheffield United and Wolverhampton Wanderers will cross swords in their scrap for potential European football next term.

The round ends at Villa Park this evening at 8:15 pm with Manchester United taking on hosts Aston Villa, who will be desperate to claim three points to boost their survival hopes, while the Red Devils will not only be aiming to further their own European ambitions but also run the rule over the Lions’ Jack Grealish, who has been spoken of as a major transfer target.

The match will air live on DStv SuperSport 3

The ‘Derbi Barceloni’ between Barcelona and Espanyol at the Nou Camp tops la Liga’s action. Not only is this a key clash in the title race, but also Catalan pride will be on the line as the Blaugrana take on the Periquitos. The match will air live at 9 pm on DStv SuperSport 7 and GOtv SuperSport Select 4