Paul Erewuba
Liverpool’s record on the first day of the season underlines the task facing Leeds on their return to the Premier League today.
With Manchester City, unbeaten in 11 opening-day fixtures with nine straight wins, not in action until week two it leaves Jurgen Klopp’s defending champions as the fastest starters on show as the new campaign begins.
The Reds have won six and drawn one of their last seven league openers, with Watford in 2017 the only team to take a point off them in those games after Miguel Britos’ scrappy stoppage-time equaliser.
Leeds have three straight winning starts themselves, albeit in the Championship, but could not have a tougher test ahead of them.
Recent history also suggests the fixture will produce plenty of goals, with 22 goals across Liverpool’s last four openers and 16 in Leeds’ last four.
West Brom, by contrast, have three wins in their last four openers – two of those coming in the top flight – and take on a Leicester side whose draw with Wolves last season ended a three-match losing run on opening day.
