Joe Apu

Liverpool moved 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a comfortable win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, yestyerday.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, one of seven changes for the Reds, opened the scoring after a brilliant long-range pass from Jordan Henderson.

Naby Keita made it 2-0 before the break, slotting in with the outside of his foot after Mohamed Salah set him up with a sublime back heel.

Keita then turned provider for Salah as Liverpool eased to victory.

It extends Liverpool’s club record unbeaten run to 33 league games and they have won 15 of 16 Premier League matches this season.

Leicester City, Liverpool’s nearest rivals at the top of the league table, do not play until 14:00 GMT today, when they travel to Aston Villa.

There is an air of invincibility about Liverpool this season, as they continue to chase their first league title for 30 years.

They picked up their first clean sheet in 14 games and found new Premier League goalscorers in Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita – the 15th and 16th players to score in the competition for Liverpool this season.

In another thrilling EPL encounter, Son Heung-min scored one of the goals of the Premier League season as Tottenham returned to winning ways under Jose Mourinho by brushing aside Burnley.

Son picked up the ball on the edge of his area before sprinting the length of the pitch – leaving a trail of Burnley players in his wake – and slotting in to give Spurs a 3-0 half-time lead.

That all but sealed victory after Harry Kane had thumped the home team ahead and Lucas Moura converted a second from close range.

Burnley had chances of their own in the first half, hitting the woodwork through Robbie Brady, but paid dearly for their defensive vulnerability.

Spurs skipper, Kane, took advantage of more slack defending to fire in the fourth, then combined with Moussa Sissoko – again allowed to waltz through unchallenged – for the fifth.

In a very thrilling derby, Manchester United dented neighbours, Manchester City’s Premier League title hopes with a superb counter-attacking victory to record a 2-1 victory.

City stay third but are now 14 points behind leaders Liverpool, who won at Bournemouth. United move up to fifth.