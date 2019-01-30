Reigning English Premier League (EPL) champions Manchester City suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at Newcastle United on Tuesday .

The result further swung the EPL title door wide open for leaders Liverpool, who take on Leicester City on Wednesday.

Manchester City had won their previous eight games in all competitions, scoring 33 goals in the process.

They looked on course to close the gap on Liverpool to one point when Sergio Aguero put them in front after 24 seconds at St James’ Park.

But Pep Guardiola’s side were nowhere near their fluent best and Salomon Rondon equalised after 66 minutes.

Matt Ritchie’s late penalty kick secured victory for Newcastle United and piled title pressure on Manchester City.

