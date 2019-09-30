Monica Iheakam

Super Eagles star, Wilfred Ndidi was among the scorers as Leicester City secured an emphatic 5-0 win over 10-man Newcastle to go third on the English Premier League table.

Ndidi scored the fifth and final goal for The Foxes to compound the woes of Newcastle struggling at the relegation zone with just five points from seven matches.

It was the Nigerian international’s second goal of the season having already scored in the Foxes 1-1 draw against Chelsea earlier this season.

The win over the Magpies puts Leicester in the third position with 14 points, two points behind Man City who sits in second place and seven points behind leaders, Liverpool who they face on Saturday.

Ricardo Pereira set the tone for Leicester before Newcastle were reduced to 10 men shortly before half-time after Isaac Hayden’s terrible challenge on Dennis Praet.