Monica Iheakam

Leicester City coach, Brendan Rodgers says that the substitution of Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi in the 3-0 disgrace of Arsenal at the King Power Stadium yesterday was purely a tactical move .

The Nigerian international was at risk of seeing red , after bagging a yellow card in the 13th minute of the explosive match, but was substituted by Rodgers in the second half.

Arsenal are indebted to goalkeeper Bernd Leno for a string of fine saves, the pick a magnificent one-handed diving effort to paw away a Wilfred Ndidi header.

Despite spending only forty five minutes on the King Power Stadium turf, Ndidi racked up a game-high six tackles and also had a joint game-high two interceptions.

He celebrated the all important victory with a tweet on his twitter [email protected]; “Very important 3points..We keep going”

“In the second half we wanted to be more aggressive, taking off Wilf (Wilfred Ndidi) who was on a yellow card, put an extra creative midfield player in and then putting Harvey [Barnes] wide.

“I thought in the second half we showed great fitness levels, great energy and scored all three very good goals.”

Jamie Vardy scored twice for Leicester dented Arsenal’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League with a dominant victory at the King Power Stadium.

The unmarked Youri Tielemans headed in a cross from James Maddison just before the hour mark, then Vardy struck late on with a header and a tap-in from close range.

Arsenal played almost an hour of the contest with 10 men after Ainsley Maitland-Niles was sent off.

Leicester can still finish seventh – they are three points behind Wolves with two matches left – which could earn a Europa League place depending on the outcome of the FA Cup final.