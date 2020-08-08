Joe Apu with agency reports

None of Nigerian players in the English Premier League got a mention for the season’s awards nominations released yesterday.

Leicester City’s duo of Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Manchester United’s on loan striker, Odion Ighalo, Everton’s Alex Iwobi and Watford’s Isaac Success did not get on the nomination list.

It is deemed that their performances did not measure up to the expected standards.

Instead, Liverpool dominated the nominations for the Premier League Player of the Season, Young Player of the Season and Manager of the Season awards for 2019-20.

Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year, Jordan Henderson, along with team-mates Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane, are up for the league’s Player of the Season prize.

Manchester City’s star, Kevin De Bruyne, Golden Boot winner, Jamie Vardy, Southampton’s striker, Danny Ings and Burnley’s goalkeeper, Nick Pope, are the other nominees.

Alexander-Arnold is also up for the inaugural Young Player of the Season, as are Aston Villa’s captain, Jack Grealish and Chelsea’s duo, Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount.

There are four Manchester United players on the shortlist: Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Dean Henderson, who is on loan at Sheffield United.Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp, leads the nominees for the Manager of the Season prize, with Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers and Sheffield United’s Chris Wilder also selected. Frank Lampard, who took Chelsea to a fourth-place finish and lost the FA Cup final to Arsenal, is the other nominee.