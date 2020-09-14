Bolaji Okunola

Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has expressed delights over his side 0-3 away victory in the English premier league opener against West Bromwich Albion.

The Super Eagles’ star man, who saw 90 minutes of action playing an unusual central defensive role to inspired the Foxes, took his instagram handle to express his gratitude to his well wishers.

Ndidi, 24, went on stating his side is battle ready after recording three points, three goals and a clean sheet in the match day one duel.

“A great start to the season. I love three points, three goals, clean sheet, love it lads Foxes,” he wrote.

Leicester are currently second on the English premier league log table. Jamie Verdy’s brace from a penalty spot and Timothy Castagne’s opener put the team behind league leaders, Arsenal.

The Foxes will be hosting Burnley on Sunday for the league match day 2 encounter.