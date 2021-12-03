By Bolaji Okunola
Red-hot Watford striker, Emmanuel Dennis has floored Manchester United Icon Cristiano Ronaldo in Premier League Team of the Month of November, if information gathered from famous soccer website, whoscored.com is anything to go by.
The website, known for players rating, saw the Nigerian outclassed the Portuguese star in goals and contribution ratio.
Having netted six goals, the Nigerian international started all the three matches played by the Hornets in the top-flight last month,
logging 235 minutes combined against Arsenal, Manchester Unit- ed and Leicester City.
Dennis finished November with a goal involvement of four, strik- ing against Manchester United and Leicester City while producing two assists in a 4-1 win over the Red Devils.
Liverpool and Manchester City have contributed three players each to the Team of the Month, while Wolverhampton Wanderers, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur and Watford have one rep- resentative each.
In a 4-4-2 formation, Dennis has been deployed as the left-sidedmidfielder and Liverpool’s Egypt star Mohamed Salah occupied the right flank.
The 24-year-old earned an aver- age rating of 7.6 for November.
A summer signing from Club Brugge, Dennis has participated in 11 goals in the Premier League so far this season – a figure that is bettered only by Mohamed Salah (21).
Having hits a superlative form, the goal getter will be aiming of increasing his league goal tally to seven in Saturday’s outing against visitor, Manchester City.
