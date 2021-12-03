By Bolaji Okunola

Red-hot Watford striker, Emmanuel Dennis has floored Manchester United Icon Cristiano Ronaldo in Premier League Team of the Month of November, if information gathered from famous soccer website, whoscored.com is anything to go by.

The website, known for players rating, saw the Nigerian outclassed the Portuguese star in goals and contribution ratio.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Having netted six goals, the Nigerian international started all the three matches played by the Hornets in the top-flight last month,