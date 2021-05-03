From Gyang Bere, Jos

Equal Access International (EAI) has trained Nigerian youths on the use of modern technology to mitigate the prevailing security challenges in the country.

EAI Deputy Director Gad Shamaki disclosed this on Monday during the five days training on “Tech Camp Project” held at National Institute for Police and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos, Plateau State.

Shamaki said 30 participants made up of men and women, drawn from vulnerable communities in Benue, Plateau, Kaduna and Kano states were trained on how to secure their communities using technology.

‘The programme is designed to encouraged youths to participate actively on peace building to secure their localities, through better analysis of the current security and conflict dynamics and having access to tools and networks that facilitate increased inclusion of women and youth in peace and security efforts,’ Shamaki said.

‘The Tech Camp will further help the participants to focus on their assets and capacities, enabling them to envisage their own strengths and skills whilst supporting them with additional skills on the use of media and technology to strengthen communities and to lead the changes we all desire and want to see in our communities.’

He said EAI is geared towards promoting social changes, fighting corruption, nepotism and other social vices.

Plateau State Commissioner for Information and communication, Hon Dan Manjang, challenge participants to take advantage of the training by using the skills learned to add value to their lives and communities.

Manjang said Plateau is clamouring for community policing and said that was why government agreed to procure 50 patrol van and 200 security motorcycles.

He said insecurity lingers because there are crisis merchants who benefit from every form of insecurity.

He assured that government is always ready to partner with any entity who are interested in adding value to the growth and development of the state towards peace building initiative.