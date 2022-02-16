From Gyang Bere, Jos

Equal Access International has trained women in Plateau State to create massive security surveillance in rural communities and reported early warnings for an early response for a peaceful general election in 2023.

Deputy Director, Equal Access International, Gad Shamaki, disclosed this on Wednesday during a training programme for women tagged, “Securing Nigerian Communities”, held in Jos, Plateau State.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

He noted that the women who were carefully selected from Jos South, Barkin-Ladi and Riyom Local Government Areas where violent killings have persisted over the years was to equip them with the requisite knowledge to deepen peace among their people as the nation moves into an election year.

Gad explained that the knowledge gained from the training over the years has better prepared the women to safeguard their communities which resulted in the current peace in the state in the areas

“This is to increase the presence of civilians, particularly women in safeguarding their communities, working together with critical stakeholders to ensure peace, tranquillity and justice.

“We have trained several groups of women from Jos South, Barkin-Ladi and Riyom local government areas and I am happy that a lot of them are supporting the early warning system in their communities.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“A lot of them are now part of civilian security in their communities and a lot of them are mentoring and training other women which have resulted in a big circle of peace advocate for full participation of women in security and good governance.”

He explained that the disposition of towards would add value to a peaceful general election in 2023.

“We will establish Community Accountability Forum where women, security agencies, traditional rulers and politicians would have opportunity to meet every month to discuss security issues in their communities and proffer solution ahead of the election”

He explained that the participants were selected carefully from each of the volatile communities from the three local government areas of Jos South, Riyom and Barkin-Ladi.

Gad said those who are selected are respected women who are passionate about issues of creating access to peace for good governance for the overall growth and development of Plateau State.