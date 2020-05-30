Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Muhammadu Abubakar III has urged the Federal Government to equip Armed Forces to enable them confront the ravaging insecurity situation in the country.

Sultan Abubakar made the appeal in Sokoto, when he received Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal, Sadiq Baba Abubakar in his palace on Saturday.

The Monarch said the current state of insecurity in the northwest states needed well equipped armed forces to confront bandits and other elements threatening the security of the country head-on.

“We do not have relevant equipment to deal with the relative insecurity. Our forces needed minimum equipment to add to their strength because presently, we do not have the minimum for standard operation.

“We must task the Federal Government to equip the Armed Forces to be able to function without hindrance. Unless we wake up and equip our Armed Forces to the standard level.” Sultan said.

The Monarch reiterated that the safety of every citizens is the sole responsibility of their leaders governing them. “Every leader has the responsibility to protect the citizens.”

He however commended the Air Force Chief for coming to Sokoto in response to the recent attack in Sabon Birnin where seventy four people were killed by suspected armed bandits, saying “our people will be very happy ro see you on ground.”

Sultan added that the traditional heads in the state are ready to offer human intelligence to security personnel in the fight against bandit attacks.

Earlier, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Baba Abubakar in his remarks said they were in the palace to thank the Sultan for his unflinching support in carrying out their operation in the State.

He added that his presence in Sokoto is to re-assess the operational strategies and know how best to go about the fight against bandits in the State.