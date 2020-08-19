As a part of plans to empower Nigerians to become versed and well-rounded in business, entrepreneurship, capacity development and other human endeavors, Global Outreach, a platform that harnesses human potential for maximum productivity, recently launched a series tagged ‘EQUIP’ on Metro FM 97.7. ‘Equip with John-Mabun,’ which hit the airwaves last Thursday, will be aired same day weekly.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. John-Mabun Adesoga stated that the Equip radio series will influence several youths in Nigeria and across the world: “We delighted because this initiative will help youths to discover their purposes in life and give clarity to young adults who are at the crossroads of their career, marriage and spiritual life. We will be giving out free impactful e-books written out on the radio show and also create avenues for mentorship for listeners.”

Equip is an initiative of Global Outreach that is designed to stir Nigerians to greatness. Also, the goal is to reach out to the needy and empower people through skill acquisition programmes.

Adesoga is also the founder of Purpose Summit, where he teaches people how to discover, align and maximize purpose. Early Dew is a prophetic ministry that helps people discover the move of God for the season so people can align themselves for God’s blessings. With Equip, he comes with an apostolic and prophetic unction as he takes his listeners to prophetic dimensions of the word with great testimonies.