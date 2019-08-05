Chinwendu Obienyi

As reactions continue to trail the kidnap of Gbemisola Alabi, a businesswoman, who was reportedly abducted while jogging in Lagos, the Lekki Women Association (LEWA) has called on the federal and state governments to equip security agencies sufficiently.

This, the association said, has become necessary so as to ensure the lives of Nigerians are protected.

Alabi, who left her house around 6am on Sunday, to keep fit, was accosted by gunmen. Reports indicated that the Lagos State Police Command has launched a manhunt for the kidnappers. President, LEWA, Mrs Serah Iyeru, said that the rising state of insecurity in the country, especially around the Lekki axis, have become alarming, and called on the government to intensify their efforts towards tackling insecurity.

Iyeru said: “I think it is very sad for something of such a crime to be happening on this axis. It is heartbreaking from the women perspective. I am a mother, a sister and a daughter, so I can imagine how my family will feel if I got missing.”