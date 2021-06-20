By Emma Njoku

The Diocesan Bishop of Ihiala, the Rt Rev. Prof Israel Chukwukelue Okoye, has called on the Federal Government to create an enabling environment for the youths to contribute their quota to social and national development.

Bishop Okoye made the clarion call at the maiden edition of the Diocesan Youths Advancement Rally, tagged, ‘Equipping the Youths for a Fulfilled Life’, held recently at the Cathedral Church of Saint Silas, Diocese of Ihiala Anglican Communion in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra state.

He identified high unemployment rate as a major contributing factor to youth restiveness, insecurity and banditry, stressing the need to give priority attention to empowerment of the younger generation.

Wife of the Bishop, Dr (Mrs) Faith Ogechukwu Okoye (Mama Ihiala), challenged the youths to take action that would help them in the realization of their vision and goal in life.

Erstwhile Minister of Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka, also charged the youths on self-reliance.