The improvement in the fixed income (FI) market is responsible for the declining performance of the Nigerian equities market and this is expected to continue next week.

According to market analysts, investors would remain perturbed by the situation coupled with the weak macroeconomic situation in the country at the moment. This is coming after the bears managed to come out top after defeating the bulls in three of the week’s five trading sessions.

Consequently, the All-Share Index declined by 0.2 per cent week- on-week (w/w) to close at 38,808.01 points. As a result, the year-to-date (YTD) loss rose to -4.2 per cent while market capitalisation dropped N25 billion to close at N20.32 trillion.