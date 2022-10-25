From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Ezeagu State Constituency of Enugu House of Assembly in next year’s elections, Mr Austin Okpaku, has said that equity would give him victory in the polls.

He stated that whereas capable representatives could be found in the tripod components of Ezeagu local government, equity demands that federating units should eschew suspicion, dominance and provocation, adding that equity in the area favours him above any other candidates for the state constituency seat.

In the charter of equity, he presented while inaugurating his campaign team, Okpaku demonstrated that his native Mgbagbu-owa Ward I in Ezeagu Central was the most suited part of the three zones in the council area to produce the next House of Assembly member.

He urged the people of the local government area to remain steadfast in adherence to equity which he said enthrones justice, security and progress.

Okpaku charged his opponents, both in the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other political parties to surrender to fairness and accept the people’s verdict which produced the present representatives from the local government area.

“Since equity demands that it is the turn of Ezeagu central to produce the 2023 House of Assembly member, Mgbagbu-Owa ward I should be considered first because it has not produced even a party chairman, council chairman or House of Assembly member since 1999 and these three posts are exclusive to Ezeagu local government council members to apportion to themselves. Mgbagbu-Owa ward I have that micro-zoning benefit in the general Ezeagu Confederacy because it has not produced even a leader of the local government legislative council.

“All political and traditional leaders, the masses are not happy that Chima Obieze of the PDP who is a product of zoning is repudiating the entrenched zoning arrangement in Ezeagu local government simply because of selfishness, greed and avarice, but the Ezeagu people will cast the votes wisely on the election date,” Okpaku said.

Unveiling his manifesto at the campaign team inauguration, on Tuesday, Okpaku said it was his desire to represent Ezeagu people at the House of Assembly because he was an embodiment of true ‘Ezeagu spirit’ of selflessness, responsibility, fairness, courage, hard work and commitment to social justice.