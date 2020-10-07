The organization at its general assembly meeting convened in Benin by its Executive Director, Dr. Godwin Uyi Ojo, said Nnimmo Bassey has occupied a dual positions since the inception of ERA/FoEN till 2013 and has also remained chairman of the board for over 27 years just as he said that he combines these as the Executive Director of Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF) with alleged intention of sabotaging ERA/FoEN.

“The main cause of the crisis is the conflict of interest by Nnimmo Bassey’s leadership style, remaining in control and direct involvement in the day to day management of the organization which is primarily the role of the executive council headed by the current Executive Director, Dr. Godwin Uyi Ojo.

“Nnimmo Bassey occupied the dual positions as ERA/FoEN Executive Director and “Chairman of the board” since inception in 1993 to 2013 and remained as “Chairman of the Board” for over 27 years.

“He combines these as the Executive Director of Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF); an organization which he established for the purpose of sabotaging the progress of Environmental Rights Development Foundation (also known as ERA/FoEN).

“The conflict of interest has caused rivalry and entrenched conflicts that is inimical to the smooth running of the Environmental Rights Development Foundation (also known as ERA/FoEN)”.

Dr. Ojo who accused Bassey of high-handedness, however moved for the removal of Bassey as the Trustee and Chairman of the Board and that every step of illegality taken by him (Bassey) to undermine the interest of ERA/FoEN would be declared null and void.

Ojo also ordered the ERA/FoEN offices in Lagos and Abuja under the control of the embattled Bassey should be shutdown with immediate effect until further directive from him (Ojo).

In order to cover up the loophole created by the absence of Bassey, he however nominated Chief Saint Emma Pii (Chairman), Godwin Uyi Ojo (Secretary), Mike Karikpo (member) and Jennifer Ero as members, respectively.

“That going by the provision of section 834(1) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, the general assembly in this general meeting has vetted and approved the nomination and appointment of the following persons as trustees of Environmental Rights Development Foundation: Chief Saint Emma Pii (Chairman), Godwin Uyi Ojo (Secretary), Mike Karikpo (member) and Jennifer Ero (member)”, he said.

Reacting to his removal, Nnimmo Bassey said, Dr. Godwin Uyi Ojo has ceased to be the Executive Director of ERA/FoEN and thus has no right to call for any general assembly meeting.