From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Environmental Right Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN) has asked a former chairman of its Board of Trustees, (BoT) Arc Nnimmo Bassey, and a former legal adviser, Chima Williams, to maintain status quo following a suit instituted at a federal high court over the crisis in the organisation.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Benin City, ERA/FoEN Director of Programmes Barr Mike Karikpo called on the duo to maintain status quo pending the outcome of the suit.

According to him, the federal high court order made on October 7, 2020, had restrained the Bassey and Williams from parading themselves as the Board Chairman and Acting Executive Director of ERA/FoEN, respectively.

He added that the incumbent Executive Director of the organisation, Dr Godwin Uyi Ojo, and three others had sued Messrs Bassey over a conflict of interest.

The Director of Programmes of the organisation appealed to the Global Green Grants and Friends of the Earth International to call its former chairman to order to avoid the simmering crisis arising from the said conflict of interest.