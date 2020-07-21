Romanus Ugwu, Abuja
The Secretary, All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Committee, John Akpanudoedehe, has warned party members that the committee will not tolerate bribery and corruption in any form from the members.
Speaking when a socio-political group (APC Professionals Forum), paid him a courtesy visit, he however promised that the committee will listen to and engage with the people, he described as the raw material of politics, to enhance a strong platform for the party to serve them better.
Responding to the appeals from his visitors,
Akpanudoedehe said that many people (including himself), had suffered excruciating ordeals to ensure the APC emerges as the party in control of the affairs of government today.
“APC was in the process of reconciling and restructuring in line with the mandate of President Buhari, which aims at merging discordant factions of the party into a single mainstream; and that the Mai Mala Buni-led National Caretaker Committee was committed to realizing targets set in the context.
“The Mai Buni Committee would not tolerate bribery and corruption in any form; but would listen to and engage with the people (who he described as “the raw material of politics”) to enhance a strong platform on which the party could serve them better,” he warned.
Speaking earlier, the socio-political group, Chairman, Akeem Godwin Akintayo, had thanked and congratulated Akpanudoedehe
on his appointment as committee Secretary of the party.
He said that the Forum comprised innovative technocrats and intellectuals committed to an ideology, who came together in 2018 at a time when the APC seemed to have drifted off and lost focus.
Akintayo further noted that they intended to use the forum as a vehicle to drive a change process; and campaign loudly for the restoration of the party to its foundational ideology; in the context of which they engaged in robust and sustained advocacy.
“Members of the APC Professionals Forum are also strong supporters of President Buhari; and that most of them had suffered trying ordeals in their efforts to enthrone the noble ideals that defined the Party’s original ideology.
“The forum is ready to contribute in whatever capacity to assist the Caretaker Committee in achieving the ideals. We also appeal that our members be appointed into Boards when inaugurated, and in affairs during the party’s National Convention,” the group pleaded.
The highpoint of the visit was the presention of a giant Congratulatory Card and nominating him as Patron of the Group; which he readily accepted; assuring them of his fullest cooperation.
