Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Secretary, All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Committee, John Akpanudoedehe, has warned party members that the committee will not tolerate bribery and corruption in any form from the members.

Speaking when a socio-political group (APC Professionals Forum), paid him a courtesy visit, he however promised that the committee will listen to and engage with the people, he described as the raw material of politics, to enhance a strong platform for the party to serve them better.

Responding to the appeals from his visitors,

Akpanudoedehe said that many people (including himself), had suffered excruciating ordeals to ensure the APC emerges as the party in control of the affairs of government today. “APC was in the process of reconciling and restructuring in line with the mandate of President Buhari, which aims at merging discordant factions of the party into a single mainstream; and that the Mai Mala Buni-led National Caretaker Committee was committed to realizing targets set in the context. “The Mai Buni Committee would not tolerate bribery and corruption in any form; but would listen to and engage with the people (who he described as “the raw material of politics”) to enhance a strong platform on which the party could serve them better,” he warned.

Speaking earlier, the socio-political group, Chairman, Akeem Godwin Akintayo, had thanked and congratulated Akpanudoedehe

on his appointment as committee Secretary of the party.