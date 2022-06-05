In all sincerity, the manner in which young ladies expose themselves is becoming very nauseating. Does it mean that morals learnt from a tender age have been thrown into the gutters in the name of looking hot and be trending celebrities? Should one ever boast of nude pictures, which are even splashed on the Internet? Or should one dress smartly and responsibly at all times? Do these fashion offenders remember their Creator at all? I guess the only explanation for the new craze is the generational gap which is being further by social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, etc, which people post all manner of graphic materials, particularly pictures, no matter how offensive they are, to be relished by individuals of their ilk.

Nature and practice dictate that a woman should be properly covered. That is why current dress sense reflects close-knit fitted, smart, universally acceptable and socially desirable outfits that are well appreciated. But these days, at events, ladies throw caution to the wind and expose sensitive parts of their bodies as much as they like. From the upper region to the entire mid-riff and then straight on to the very high slit which exposes the real private areas of a woman.

When I see these devil-may-care displays, one question runs through my mind and likewise other people: why do Indian women respect their culture wherever they find themselves, be it in their country, films or the diaspora? Who has seen the undies, diaphragm, or thighs of an Indian woman not to talk of of her bare breast? They have never deviated from their normal Indian sari outfits even with the surge of the foreign culture? Till tomorrow, they still hold firmly to their culture and tradition in all they do. Has anyone seen them kiss openly? Why do they fully respect their culture and norms? Their tradition taught them that their husbands are their mini-gods, that must be respected at all times. How many divorce cases do we hear from Indian women? Does it mean they are not on social media and see atrocities committed in the name of fashion freedom? Have they joined the decadent bandwagon created by the West? Never! Does it also mean they do not have teenagers and young adult women who fancy nakedness? So why do we Africans copy and overdo decadent practices of Euro-American women?

A pertinent question to ask is: who do the ladies that expose their bodies so despicably aim to impress? The male folk or fellow women? You women that go entirely nude, does it give comfort, confidence or a certain class consciousness or status symbol in the society? What exactly do you gain by stripping and posing nude? It is so disgusting that men who are enticed by such nudity just play around with the ladies as much as they want, and then look for properly dressed ladies to marry and build new homes and family with them. At the end of the transient fun, who loses the most? At what point would the violators of decent dressing realize their error, retrace their steps and cover up? Or would they continue to expose themselves till they end up in Hell?

Not too long ago, a picture of a young mother supposedly breastfeeding her toddler son, who posed nude for a photo-shoot hit the internet. I simply fail to understand how a lady would pose stark-naked before a photographer, who is not her husband and dangle her boobs before him? Even if the photographer is her husband, does it look great posting the picture of his wife and her suckling child on social media? How many people congratulated him for a job well done? I wonder what the lady who made the choice would tell the child in that picture when he grows up and understands the significance of the picture. Are there no ladies of same age bracket who are breaking the ceiling in various academic and sporting competitions, yet, choose to live rather responsibly? It is for this simple reason I suggest that so many mothers need to be retrained on how to be a responsible mother.

Perhaps we should conduct a poll to find out the number of husbands that would be proud of their wives nude photoshoot. And would they also boldly feature in the nude photoshoot with their wives? More questions: should parents be proud of nude daughters, should siblings be proud of a nude sister? Why are families not proud of such? Because it is condemnable, evil and shameful. The husband that could allow the wife to engage in a nude photoshoot and publish the pictures on Instagram or other social media platforms could equally encourage her to sleep with another man with a video camera recording and himself physically watching the live sex act.

Then and again, ladies who showcase pregnancy bellies on social media pages, I want to ask you how, many awards have you won? Do you need to told that the parts of your body that deserve to be properly covered should only be seen by your husband. Pregnancies are not supposed to be celebrated with photoshoot pictures posted on social media platforms. If perhaps you are mocked while waiting for conception to happen and having become pregnant, and you to want to shut up the mockers, to prove that you did not wear a false pregnancy bump foam on your stomach, it would be somewhat tolerable to display the unquestionable physical evidence of conception, but that is not the case in the new craze for holding and publishing pregnancy photoshoot pictures on the internet. Clearly, in case of mockery, the answer is not to respond by displaying the protruding stomach on the social media, instead the successful news would definitely spread on its own.

In the unfortunate event the baby was lost before delivery would the same lady come back to Instagram or Facebook to tell the story of the baby’s death?

I personally think it is more honourable, mature, responsible and sensible for one to embrace self-respect because no one knows the mileage and reach of such posts. A situation might arise in one’s life when the true test of knowledge sets in, one might regret some personal actions taken over the years and try to make amendments.

As a matter of fact, some of the errors would remain a permanent scar in one’s life. This is the reason people should be careful in their dealings in life and the social media. For those whose fingers are fast on the buttons, social media results wait for them in future. Tiwa Savage has not gotten over her leaked sex-video on social media. When one tries to hold public office, if the records are not clean, the candidate goes nowhere. Imagine that Mercy Johnson had done something like that in the past, I doubt if Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State would have appointed her as a Special Assistant in his administration.

Offensive issues that disqualify one from responsible offices are not only stealing. Other factors include sexual abuse from all angles, negative court cases no matter how little, lies and irresponsible acts, which include nudity. Some years ago, a certain man from Edo State was allegedly a terror during his days as a student at the University of Benin. There were a lot of allegations against him then. Then years after, he tried to polish his image by becoming a pastor. When he came out to contest for the governorship of the state, his sins of yester-years allegedly caught up with him.

Interestingly, men do not strip themselves in the name of fashion and walk on the streets like women do. Except for the very wicked and irresponsible ones descend so low by sending out pictures of their erect manhood to fellow homosexual partners. It is disgusting that females are the ones that would strip to sing along with a musician, who is properly dressed in music videos. It has also become so fashionable for women to push out the breast a little to fill up and match the cleavage of their clothes and describe it as sexy. Same women would wear tight, which supposed to be an inner wear, with a big T-shirt and parade all over the town.

Dear Nigerian ladies, nudity is condemnable in its entirety. It is a sign of poor upbringing and the kind of solicitation done by 2-kobo prostitutes. No one applauds what is wrong. Check out all pictorial archive of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and see if there is any nudity in her dressing, yet she is achieving great feats. Please let us all be guided accordingly.

