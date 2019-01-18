Maduka Nweke

The Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN) has warned the Lagos State Government to scrutinise and review the partnership it is entering with the World Bank because according to it, the deal will have negative implications afterwords.

ERA therefore cautioned the Lagos government from going ahead with any deal with the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC), which the group says has the potential to mortgage the future of Lagos citizens and yield no positive result.

On Monday, January 7, 2019 the IFC and Lagos State Government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the former to provide “advisory services” for infrastructure development across sectors, including power, transportation, municipal waste, health, education and energy efficiency.

IFC Nigeria Country Manager, Eme Essien, in his speech ,said that the announcement is only a first step in the building of a long-term strategic partnership with the largest municipality in sub-Saharan Africa, claiming that its (IFC’s) Cities Initiative would improve living conditions, expand and renew its infrastructure and help reinforce Lagos’s position as an attractive investment destination.

ERA/FoEN is, however, wary of the deal and in a statement issued in Lagos on Tuesday, January 15 and made available to EnviroNews raised issues with the timing and the fact that contracts designed by or involving the IFC are most times fraught with booby traps and operate only to serve private interests and maximise private profit.

According to the Benin City-based outfit, a similar advisory arrangement by the IFC in the water sector was primed to open the doors for a Public Private Partnership (PPP) water privatisation scheme but was allegedly abandoned in 2015 due to the resistance of Lagos residents led by the Our Water, Our Right Coalition.

Deputy Executive Director of ERA/FoEN, Akinbode Oluwafemi, said: “It is very disturbing that the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s administration is taking Lagos on this questionable path which will have long term implications even when his administration is ending in a few months’ time. We anticipate the incoming government will review and roll back this deal.

“An agreement which virtually asphyxiates all the sectors in the state will ultimately be extended to a crucial sector such as water going by the IFC description that the deal is ‘the first step’. This is going to be a long windy road. It is unsurprising that this deal between the World Bank and the Ambode administration was done without proper consultation with the people of Lagos, and this is simply unacceptable.”

The new deal is coming less than a year after a delegation of World Bank Executive Directors along with IFC Country Manager visited Governor Ambode. In the course of that visit, Ambode said that the various budget support initiatives of the World Bank in the water sector in Lagos had resulted in “stronger ties with the institution” and urged it to plough more funds into water and other key sectors in the state.

Oluwafemi pointed out that the IFC conflict of interest in the models it recommends to low- and middle-income countries like Nigeria are well known, listing the water privatisation in Manila an example.