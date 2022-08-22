From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The European Union (EU), has awarded over 200 scholarships to young Nigerians in top European universities.

The scholarships, according to the Head of the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Samuela Isopi, were awarded under its flagship programme, Erasmus+.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, Isopi said: “This is a record number for us and it represents a very important increase since last year; and a very, very important increase since three years. We have significantly increased the number from 44 in 2019 to over 200 this year.

“So, we think this is something that is extremely important, this is a study programme that we have ran from one to two years and this is a master study’s programme.

“As you can easily understand, this is something which is extremely important and this year, Nigeria is the second country in terms of number of scholarships awarded just after Pakistan.”

Isopi further said from the ninth position in 2020 and the sixth position in 2021, Nigeria currently has the second highest number of beneficiaries globally.

“And I think what we have to do is not to congratulate ourselves, but congratulate Nigeria and to congratulate young Nigerians because the selection process is purely based on merit and it is performed at the central level, which means that Nigeria was able to present very good candidates that could be selected for this important programme,” Isopi added.

The EU envoy also disclosed that since 2004, over 700 Nigerians have benefited from the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Program.

She however said that the EU want to do more, while also saying that Nigerian students are extremely good in academics.

“We know that we can do more, but still, we are very happy with what we have achieved so far and what we have managed to achieve this year,” Isopi further said.

Isopi added that education remained a key area of cooperation and partnership between the EU and Nigeria, saying that a potential for a country like Nigeria is much more important and bigger.

She also said that due to the importance of education to the development of the country, the EU is very happy to be able to contribute to the social economic development through skills development and education in programmes in Europe.