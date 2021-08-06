From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

A total of 134 Nigerians are to depart the country for select European universities under the Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters Scholarships.

The departure is sequel to the award of scholarships from the European Union (EU) to the 134 Nigerians to pursue various post-graduate studies in European universities.

Speaking during the EU Erasmus+ Pre-Departure Orientation Programme for the Nigerians in Abuja, Deputy Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States, Alexandre Borges Gomes, said for over 30 years, students and staff have moved between European universities in the Erasmus programme.

He said since 2016, Erasmus has allowed short-term mobility to Europe from African, Caribbean, and Pacific countries for students, researchers and staff.

The latest number of beneficiaries, according to the EU, are the highest to receive the scholarship in a single year.

Gomes said $32.5 billion would be spent for the programme and expressed delight over the numbers from Nigeria.

