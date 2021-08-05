From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

A total number of 134 Nigerians, have been billed to depart the country for universities in European countries under the Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters Scholarships.

The departure is sequel to the award of scholarships from the European Union (EU) to the 134 Nigerians to undergo master degree programmes in universities across Europe.

The Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters are high-level integrated study programmes at master level designed and delivered by an international partnership of higher education institutions from different countries worldwide.

The Erasmus+ funds scholarships for students to take part in the programmes which are offered to the best-ranked student applicants worldwide, in annual application rounds.

The latest number of beneficiaries, according to the EU, are the highest to receive the scholarship in a single year.

Speaking during the European Union Erasmus+ Pre-Departure Orientation Programme for the 134 Nigerians in Abuja, the Deputy Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Alexandre Borges Gomes, said for over 30 years, students and staff have moved between European universities in the Erasmus programme.

Gomes added that since 2016, Erasmus+ has allowed short-term mobility to Europe from African, Caribbean, and Pacific countries for students, researchers, and staff.

While saying that there is a distinct budget for different regions that were divided, Gomes however said $32.5 billion will be spent for the programme.

Gomes who expressed delight over the numbers from the country, stated that with 134 students, it was an achievement for Nigeria in 2021.

The EU envoy also said Nigeria was top from African and top six across the world for Erasmus students, even as he said the selection process was based on merit.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.