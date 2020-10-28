(dpa/NAN)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemns Charlie Hebdo as “immoral,” and says he hasn’t seen the cover of the French satirical magazine that ridiculed him.

Erdogan told members of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Ankara that “I heard that the magazine in France, which published the despicable and immoral cartoons of our prophet, has now targeted me with a cartoon on its front page.

“My sadness and anger is not because of this disgusting attack against me, but because the very same media is the source of impudence against our beloved prophet whom we hold so dear.’’

The chief public prosecutor in Ankara launched an investigation into Charlie Hebdo’s executives and Erdogan’s lawyers have also filed a criminal complaint against the weekly, state news agency Anadolu reported.