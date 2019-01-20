Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Erelu Bisi Fayemi, wife of Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi, has assured that the women and youth of the South West will vote massively for President Mohammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in the forthcoming February 16 presidential election, adding that the people have come to realize that re-electing President Buhari guarantees four more years of progress and meaningful development for the country.

Mrs Fayemi, who spoke on behalf of the First ladies of the All Progressives Congress (APC), made the statement at the APC South West women and youths presidential zonal rally held in Ibadan on Saturday.

“The South West is secured for President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, we know that the South West is ready for another level. We know what it means to know the road and not take the wrong direction. We are ready for the next level and fully prepared to move into it.”

The rally, which was chaired by wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Her Excellency, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, represented by the wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Oludolapo Osinbajo, was held at the Liberty Stadium, Ibadan as part of the Next Level Nigeria Buhari/Osinbajo 2019 Presidential campaign strategy.

Mrs Fayemi said that the South West team have mobilized delegates from their respective states.

“We want show our support for President Buhari and to let him know that in all six states of the South West they can count on our votes in very significant numbers. Nigeria is going forward to the next level, we are not going backwards and we are here as women of the APC to say four more years of President Buhari and four more years of progress and development for our nation,” the governor’s wife declared.

The rally was well attended by all the First ladies in the South West, who are wives of the Governor’s of Ekiti, Osun, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, and Osun States, and also wives of the Governor of Kebbi and Nasarawa states, chairperson of the South West Governors’ Wives forum, Dr Florence Ajimobi, APC National Leader/National coordinator, Hajia Salamatu Baiwa and Chief Mrs Kemi Nelson, APC South West women leader, among others.