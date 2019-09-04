Eric Akoa is a super star model born in Cameroon. He started his modeling career in his home country and have moved round the world modeling for big brands and signing mega endorsements. His first early Jobs where advert campaigns for MTN Cameroon

And Smirnoff Cameroon

Then he moved to Dubai in 2017 where he started also a new modeling career there and ended up singing a exclusive contract with puma in 2018

And did other campaign for like Ariel Nigeria and other Nigerian companies

He also has featured on advert and campaigns with Hollywood celebrity like Chris Hemsworth and co

Eric is hard working, intelligent and smart. He is currently making Cameroon and Africa proud.